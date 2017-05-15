Julia Roberts Cuddles Up to Danny Moder Ahead of Their 15th Wedding Anniversary
Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder were spotted on a casual outing in Malibu, CA on Saturday afternoon. The couple, who is going on 15 years of marriage in July, put on a loving display as they wrapped their arms around each other and Julia appeared to whisper something in Danny's ear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Popsugar.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr 24
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Apr '17
|Seduciary
|16
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|truth
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|melissamei
|20
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC