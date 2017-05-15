Julia Roberts Cuddles Up to Danny Mod...

Julia Roberts Cuddles Up to Danny Moder Ahead of Their 15th Wedding Anniversary

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder were spotted on a casual outing in Malibu, CA on Saturday afternoon. The couple, who is going on 15 years of marriage in July, put on a loving display as they wrapped their arms around each other and Julia appeared to whisper something in Danny's ear.

Malibu, CA

