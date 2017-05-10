Jaden and Willow Smith treat mother Jada to dinner at Nobu

Mum's the word: Jaden and Willow Smith enjoy Mother's Day meal at Nobu with Jada Pinkett-Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones But Jaden Smith, 18 and Willow Smith, 16, proved they still aren't too big for a little family bonding as they treated their mother and grandmother to a Mother's Day dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Sunday. The starlets were seen with Jada Pinkett-Smith, 45 and Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 63, leaving the fashionable Japanese restaurant after their meal.

