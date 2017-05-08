Firefighters knock down Malibu apartm...

Firefighters knock down Malibu apartment blaze

Read more: LA Daily News

Los Angeles County firefighters knocked down a two-story apartment complex fire on Tuesday morning that damaged three units but caused no injuries, authorities said. The incident, which was upgraded to a second alarm because of heavy flames that spread to three units, was reported at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday at 23901 Civic Center Way in Malibu, said fire department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano.

