Firefighters knock down Malibu apartment blaze

Los Angeles County firefighters knocked down a two-story apartment complex fire on Tuesday morning that damaged three units but caused no injuries, authorities said. The incident, which was upgraded to a second alarm because of heavy flames that spread to three units, was reported at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday at 23901 Civic Center Way in Malibu, said fire department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano.

