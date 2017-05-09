Firefighter injured, three pets killed in Malibu apartment fire
A firefighter suffered a minor ear burn in a Malibu apartment fire that killed two cats and a dog Tuesday morning, authorities said. A woman who was in the two-story apartment noticed the fire and escaped, said L.A. County Fire Inspector Gustavo Medina.
