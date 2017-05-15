Exclusive! Abi Titmuss and Ari Welkom share their wedding photos and talk about their special day
Abi Titmuss and her husband Ari Welkom talk exclusively to HELLO! about their wonderful wedding ceremony and share photographs from their special day in Malibu Abi Titmuss has shared exclusive photographs of her wedding to musician Ari Welkom with Hello! magazine. The British-born actress married her fianc of nearly a year and father of her unborn baby in a romantic ceremony at the Inn of the Seventh Ray in Malibu, California on May 7. Wearing an ivory lace wedding dress, topped with a full-length ivory veil and a floral crown of scented cream flowers Abi who moved to Los Angeles three years ago - was walked down the aisle by her father Peter.
