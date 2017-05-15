Exclusive! Abi Titmuss and Ari Welkom...

Exclusive! Abi Titmuss and Ari Welkom share their wedding photos and talk about their special day

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Hellomagazine.com

Abi Titmuss and her husband Ari Welkom talk exclusively to HELLO! about their wonderful wedding ceremony and share photographs from their special day in Malibu Abi Titmuss has shared exclusive photographs of her wedding to musician Ari Welkom with Hello! magazine. The British-born actress married her fianc of nearly a year and father of her unborn baby in a romantic ceremony at the Inn of the Seventh Ray in Malibu, California on May 7. Wearing an ivory lace wedding dress, topped with a full-length ivory veil and a floral crown of scented cream flowers Abi who moved to Los Angeles three years ago - was walked down the aisle by her father Peter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) 17 min RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... 29 min doug 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... May 9 Solarman 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 24 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr 21 Library buys cops 57
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr 17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Apr '17 Seduciary 16
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,753 • Total comments across all topics: 281,065,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC