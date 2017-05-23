Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Malibu
The earthquake struck 12 miles from Malibu at a depth of 9.3 miles, the USGS reports. A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Thursday morning 12 miles from Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|Chol
|3
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May 16
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|May 16
|doug
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Library buys cops
|57
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC