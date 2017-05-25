David Beckham hugs Rita Ora at the amfAR gala in Cannes

Charming David Beckham shares a hug with pal Rita Ora as they enjoy the glitzy festivities at the plush amfAR gala in Cannes And David Beckham and Rita Ora appeared to bond over their mutual British roots as they mingled at the amfAR gala in Cannes on Thursday. Pals: David Beckham and Rita Ora appeared to bond over their mutual British roots as they mingled at the amfAR gala in Cannes on Thursday Appearing in good spirits as they chatted, David looked dapper in his black blazer and crisp white shirt, wearing his hair in a man bun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.