David Beckham hugs Rita Ora at the amfAR gala in Cannes
Charming David Beckham shares a hug with pal Rita Ora as they enjoy the glitzy festivities at the plush amfAR gala in Cannes And David Beckham and Rita Ora appeared to bond over their mutual British roots as they mingled at the amfAR gala in Cannes on Thursday. Pals: David Beckham and Rita Ora appeared to bond over their mutual British roots as they mingled at the amfAR gala in Cannes on Thursday Appearing in good spirits as they chatted, David looked dapper in his black blazer and crisp white shirt, wearing his hair in a man bun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|23 hr
|Chol
|3
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May 16
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|May 16
|doug
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr '17
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Library buys cops
|57
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC