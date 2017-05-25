David Beckham hugs Rita Ora at the am...

David Beckham hugs Rita Ora at the amfAR gala in Cannes

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Charming David Beckham shares a hug with pal Rita Ora as they enjoy the glitzy festivities at the plush amfAR gala in Cannes And David Beckham and Rita Ora appeared to bond over their mutual British roots as they mingled at the amfAR gala in Cannes on Thursday. Pals: David Beckham and Rita Ora appeared to bond over their mutual British roots as they mingled at the amfAR gala in Cannes on Thursday Appearing in good spirits as they chatted, David looked dapper in his black blazer and crisp white shirt, wearing his hair in a man bun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) 23 hr Chol 3
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May 16 RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... May 16 doug 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... May 9 Solarman 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr '17 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr '17 Library buys cops 57
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr '17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,872 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC