As 'Guardians' rakes in millions, dir...

As 'Guardians' rakes in millions, director trades starter home for mansion 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

"Guardians of the Galaxy" writer and director James Gunn has sold his Los Angeles starter home for $1.89 million. He is reportedly moving to bigger digs in Malibu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... 23 hr Solarman 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 24 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr 21 Library buys cops 57
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr 17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Apr 11 Seduciary 16
News Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09) Apr 11 truth 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Mar '17 melissamei 20
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC