American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Upgraded ...

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) Thu Chol 3
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May 16 RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... May 16 doug 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... May 9 Solarman 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr '17 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr '17 Library buys cops 57
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr '17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,703 • Total comments across all topics: 281,295,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC