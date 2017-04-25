Woman swept up in massive cocaine bust in L.A. now faces deportation, spurring protests and anger

Protesters outside the downtown Los Angeles federal building form a protective ring around Claudia Rueda, the daughter of Teresa Vidal-Jaime, who was detained Monday and awaits deportation. Protesters outside the downtown Los Angeles federal building form a protective ring around Claudia Rueda, the daughter of Teresa Vidal-Jaime, who was detained Monday and awaits deportation.

