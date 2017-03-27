The Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District has Violated their Own Least-Hazardous Integrated Pest Management Policy by Using Sulfuryl fluoride in their Elementary Schools The Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District's Revised Integrated Pest Management Program adopts a Least-Hazardous Integrated Pest Management Policy. It is the policy of the District to focus and develop long-term pest prevention methods and give "non-chemical" methods first consideration when selecting appropriate control measures.

