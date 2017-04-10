Serf City USA: Malibu, a Sanctuary Ci...

Serf City USA: Malibu, a Sanctuary City, Tires of Sharing the Wealth...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: VDARE

Of all the inequalities between rich and poor public schools, one of the more glaring divides is PTA fund-raising, which in schools with well-heeled parents can generate hundreds of thousands of dollars a year or more. Several years ago, the Santa Monica-Malibu school board came up with a solution: Pool most donations from across the district and distribute them equally to all the schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at VDARE.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09) 9 hr truth 2
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) 9 hr truth 9
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 9 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 4,532
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Mar 26 melissamei 20
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Mar 21 Bob Masters 392
Relocation to Westlake Village, CA Mar 15 Well Well 2
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Mar 14 Hillary Vomit 35
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,163 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC