Santa Monica Senatora s Environmental Literacy Bill Passes Key Committee
Legislation introduced by Sen. Ben Allen that would connect public schools with "community resources" to promote "high quality environmental literacy" in California passed the Senate's Education Committee on Wednesday. Senate Bill 424 was moved forward along party lines, with the committee's five Democrats voting in favor and the two Republicans voting against.
