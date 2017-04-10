Santa Monica-Malibu Officials a Hopefula Norovirus Eradicated from Schools
With students returning to classes Monday after a two-week break, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District says it is "hopeful" the norovirus outbreak that has been plaguing local campuses since February has been eliminated. A letter from the superintendent's office sent over the weekend to parents and others connected to the SMMUSD says all schools were " terminally cleaned" during the break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|23 hr
|actorvet
|4,536
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 11
|WcWs homo
|10
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Seduciary
|16
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Apr 11
|truth
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Mar 26
|melissamei
|20
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Relocation to Westlake Village, CA
|Mar '17
|Well Well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC