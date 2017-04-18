Pregnant Beyonce and Jay Z make time ...

Pregnant Beyonce and Jay Z make time for a date in Malibu

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Pregnant Beyonce cloaks her figure in gold and adds a stylish black hat as she and husband Jay Z make time for a beachside dinner date in Malibu So Beyonce and husband Jay Z ensured they were making extra time for one another on Sunday night, as they squeezed in a date night in Malibu, California. Seen leaving a beachside venue cloaked in darkness, the expectant duo seemed to have shared dinner made just for two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 6 hr NOITALL 4,543
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr 21 Library buys cops 57
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr 17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Apr 11 Seduciary 16
News Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09) Apr 11 truth 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Mar 26 melissamei 20
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Mar '17 Bob Masters 392
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,433 • Total comments across all topics: 280,520,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC