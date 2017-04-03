Nobu Continues to See Opportunity in ...

Nobu Continues to See Opportunity in SoCal Coastal Expansion

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Eater

There's a seriously gorgeous new Nobu property landing in Malibu this month: The Nobu Ryokan Hotel . Full of minimalist luxury and sweeping ocean views, the property is perched right next door to Nobu Malibu the restaurant, and will lean on them for not only dinner reservations but also in-room dining for the small hotel that caters to the rich and famous.

