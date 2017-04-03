Next School Board Meeting Could Determine Path Toward Santa Monica-Malibu Split
There is only one meeting of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District board this month, but that lone session is a big one. The hot topic of school district separation is on the April 20 agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
