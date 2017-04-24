New male lions: Meet P-55 and P-56
The National Park Service study of mountain lions in the Santa Monicas tagged two new males this month, probably siblings who are living in the western part of the range. DNA testing is being conducted to determine, if possible, who their parents are.
