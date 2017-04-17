My ex-girlfriend is determined to rui...

My ex-girlfriend is determined to ruin college for me: suit 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: New York Post

A high-school romance-gone-bad is rocking Pace University - with the bitter former lovebirds turning the school into their own personal war zone, according to a new Manhattan lawsuit. Freshman Ari Grossman filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court saying his ex-girlfriend and current classmate Kalya Torrey started their vicious feud by lying that he raped her in order prevent him from attending Pace - his dream college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 1 hr Trump 4,538
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) 7 hr Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Apr 11 Seduciary 16
News Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09) Apr 11 truth 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Mar 26 melissamei 20
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Mar 21 Bob Masters 392
Relocation to Westlake Village, CA Mar '17 Well Well 2
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,533 • Total comments across all topics: 280,369,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC