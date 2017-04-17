My ex-girlfriend is determined to ruin college for me: suit 0:0
A high-school romance-gone-bad is rocking Pace University - with the bitter former lovebirds turning the school into their own personal war zone, according to a new Manhattan lawsuit. Freshman Ari Grossman filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court saying his ex-girlfriend and current classmate Kalya Torrey started their vicious feud by lying that he raped her in order prevent him from attending Pace - his dream college.
