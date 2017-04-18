Mick Fleetwood, Robby Krieger among artists taking part in 2017 Malibu Guitar Festival next month
Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood 's side group The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band , plus ex- Wings guitarist Laurence Juber and rock-guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, are among the acts slated to perform at the third annual Malibu Guitar Festival, taking place May 18 to May 21 in Malibu California. At the event, Doors guitarist Robby Krieger will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album.
