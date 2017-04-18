Mick Fleetwood, Robby Krieger among a...

Mick Fleetwood, Robby Krieger among artists taking part in 2017 Malibu Guitar Festival next month

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: WIMZ-FM Knoxville

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood 's side group The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band , plus ex- Wings guitarist Laurence Juber and rock-guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, are among the acts slated to perform at the third annual Malibu Guitar Festival, taking place May 18 to May 21 in Malibu California. At the event, Doors guitarist Robby Krieger will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 7 hr NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr 21 Library buys cops 57
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr 17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Apr 11 Seduciary 16
News Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09) Apr 11 truth 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Mar 26 melissamei 20
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Mar '17 Bob Masters 392
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,893 • Total comments across all topics: 280,531,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC