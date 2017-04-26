Massive drug bust in Boyle Heights could lead to more deportations, authorities say
Protesters outside the downtown Los Angeles federal building form a protective ring around Claudia Rueda, the daughter of Teresa Vidal-Jaime, who was detained during a drug raid Monday and faces likely deportation. Protesters outside the downtown Los Angeles federal building form a protective ring around Claudia Rueda, the daughter of Teresa Vidal-Jaime, who was detained during a drug raid Monday and faces likely deportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Seduciary
|16
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Apr 11
|truth
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Mar 26
|melissamei
|20
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob Masters
|392
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC