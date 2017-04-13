Jossel in an apron smiling in the kit...

Jossel in an apron smiling in the kitchen

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

J.: Before opening the highly acclaimed Nopa in 2006 and then Nopalito in 2009, you worked as a chef at some of the Bay Area's finest dining establishments, including La Folie and Gary Danko, where you honed your craft. Did you always want to be a chef? Laurence Jossel: I've been in the business since I was 14. I went to work instead of high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mon Trump 4,538
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Mon Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Apr 11 Seduciary 16
News Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09) Apr 11 truth 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Mar 26 melissamei 20
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Mar 21 Bob Masters 392
Relocation to Westlake Village, CA Mar '17 Well Well 2
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC