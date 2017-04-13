Jossel in an apron smiling in the kitchen
J.: Before opening the highly acclaimed Nopa in 2006 and then Nopalito in 2009, you worked as a chef at some of the Bay Area's finest dining establishments, including La Folie and Gary Danko, where you honed your craft. Did you always want to be a chef? Laurence Jossel: I've been in the business since I was 14. I went to work instead of high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Trump
|4,538
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Seduciary
|16
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Apr 11
|truth
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Mar 26
|melissamei
|20
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Relocation to Westlake Village, CA
|Mar '17
|Well Well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC