Jennifer Garner Spends Easter With Ben Affleck, Celebrates 45th Birthday With Her Girlfriends

After filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, 44 , last week, a source tells ET that Garner spent Easter with her estranged husband at their home with their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. The family also attended church and had a "wonderful holiday together." "Nothing has changed since the divorce filing," the source explained.

