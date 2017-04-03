Is this the world's most expensive beach hut? Malibu shack is on the market for more than A 2m

Property agents are asking for an eye-watering $2,650,000 for the hut - which measures just 1,600 square feet And this seems to be true for a two bedroom, two bathroom beach hut which could be yours for an eye-watering $2,650,000 - equivalent to just over 2m. The quaint property measures just 1,600 square feet, but its hefty price tag is likely to be down to it being in one of the most prestigious locations in the world in Paradise Cove Road, Malibu, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.