Is this the world's most expensive be...

Is this the world's most expensive beach hut? Malibu shack is on the market for more than A 2m

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Property agents are asking for an eye-watering $2,650,000 for the hut - which measures just 1,600 square feet And this seems to be true for a two bedroom, two bathroom beach hut which could be yours for an eye-watering $2,650,000 - equivalent to just over 2m. The quaint property measures just 1,600 square feet, but its hefty price tag is likely to be down to it being in one of the most prestigious locations in the world in Paradise Cove Road, Malibu, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Mar 26 melissamei 20
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mar 26 Lol 4,531
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Mar 21 Bob Masters 392
Relocation to Westlake Village, CA Mar 15 Well Well 2
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Mar 14 Hillary Vomit 35
News Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14) Mar '17 synchronized_2_re... 23
News Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10) Feb '17 Phartinet 19
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,870 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC