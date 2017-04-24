Inside Barbra Streisand's 75th Birthd...

Inside Barbra Streisand's 75th Birthday Celebration -- See The Pics

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: ETonline

On Monday, Barbra Streisand celebrated her 75th birthday with some of Hollywood's A-list at hotspot Cafe Habana in Malibu, California. The party lasted for four hours, and guests were served Casamigos tequila.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mon NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr 21 Library buys cops 57
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr 17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Apr 11 Seduciary 16
News Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09) Apr 11 truth 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Mar 26 melissamei 20
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Mar '17 Bob Masters 392
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at April 25 at 5:16PM PDT

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,749 • Total comments across all topics: 280,560,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC