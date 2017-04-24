Inside Barbra Streisand's 75th Birthday Celebration -- See The Pics
On Monday, Barbra Streisand celebrated her 75th birthday with some of Hollywood's A-list at hotspot Cafe Habana in Malibu, California. The party lasted for four hours, and guests were served Casamigos tequila.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Seduciary
|16
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Apr 11
|truth
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Mar 26
|melissamei
|20
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Bob Masters
|392
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC