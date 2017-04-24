HIGHLIGHTS: Tucker talks exclusively with Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner joined Tucker Carlson for an exclusive interview on his first show at the 8 p.m. ET hour. The former Olympic Gold Medalist and author gave her perspective on President Donald Trump's administration, the current political climate and divide in America, as well as her thoughts on how to bring Americans together.
