High winds rake Southern California
The north winds have produced gusts well above 40 mph in many areas Friday, and some locations have had blasts much higher, including 55 mph in the Malibu Hills and above 70 mph in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles. An early morning wind-driven fire in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles spread to palm trees and rained embers on the neighborhood before firefighters brought it under control.
