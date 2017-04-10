Golden Windswept Malibu Coast Sunset
The flowers here consisted mostly of Giant Coreopsis, Purple Sand Verbena, and a few California Poppies with some other varieties thrown in. Again, the bloom this Spring was beautiful where ever I went.
