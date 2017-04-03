Giant Pile Of Mopars Hit The CPW Spri...

Giant Pile Of Mopars Hit The CPW Spring Fling In Los Angeles

When it comes to the bigger, more established Mopar shows, one can argue that the Chrysler Performance West annual Spring Fling stand out in a couple of remarkable ways. As we walked along aisles filled with hundreds of vintage and late-model Mopars in Van Nuys, California we couldn't help but notice how remarkably laid back everybody is.

