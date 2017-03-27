Firefighters rescue a pet dog from a 30ft well in Malibu
Lucy the hound plummeted into the deep well and became trapped during a hike in Malibu's Escondido Canyon Park on Sunday. Dedicated rescuers created a hoist and pulley system to haul the panicked canine out of the hole and reunite her with her owners.
