Don't deport immigrants, tax them for...

Don't deport immigrants, tax them for permits

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

It is ugly today, it will be uglier tomorrow, and months from now it will be even uglier. The relentless rounding up of undocumented people living in the United States is the horror that can be ended, if there was a will to end it - and if it were not a source of political feedstock for unyielding positions so close to the Trump presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 7 hr Joe 4,540
News L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16) Apr 17 Defeat Maxine Waters 11
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Apr 11 Seduciary 16
News Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09) Apr 11 truth 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Mar 26 melissamei 20
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Mar 21 Bob Masters 392
Relocation to Westlake Village, CA Mar '17 Well Well 2
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at April 21 at 2:18AM PDT

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,590 • Total comments across all topics: 280,449,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC