Dog rescued from 30-foot-well in Malibu

Yesterday Read more: LA Daily News

MALIBU >> A female dog was rescued today after she fell into a 30-foot well today in the Santa Monica mountains in Malibu. Lucy, a 13-year-old Welsh Terrier, fell into the dirt well near the 27200 block of Winding Way about 11:45 a.m., according to fire department spokesman Brian Jordan.

