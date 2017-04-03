Discovery of egg masses may mean recovery of threatened frog

Nine egg masses from the California red-legged frog were discovered March 14 in a creek in the Santa Monica Mountains, which stretch from Los Angeles westward along the Malibu coast into Ventura County. The threatened species hasn't been seen naturally in the mountains since the 1970s and the National Park Service has been trying to rebuild the population by transplanting eggs from a population in the nearby Simi Hills.

