Conservative, Guerilla Artists Hit Malibu With Mock Sanctuary City Sign

The official looking sign, that has since been taken down, read "Officially Sanctuary City: Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great! ." "It's more a jab at all those lazy- Malibu kids who won't mow their own grass, mothers that won't clean their own homes and basically importing all these illegal aliens who are taking unskilled work."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.