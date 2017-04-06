Conservative, Guerilla Artists Hit Malibu With Mock Sanctuary City Sign
The official looking sign, that has since been taken down, read "Officially Sanctuary City: Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great! ." "It's more a jab at all those lazy- Malibu kids who won't mow their own grass, mothers that won't clean their own homes and basically importing all these illegal aliens who are taking unskilled work."
