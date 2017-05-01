Channing Tatum's 3-year-old daughter ...

Channing Tatum's 3-year-old daughter baked him a birthday cake - and it's the cutest thing

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Hellomagazine.com

Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan celebrated the actor's 37th birthday on Wednesday with a cake baked by daughter - see Instagram snap Channing Tatum 's daughter is one of the cutest kids in Hollywood! The actor turned 37 on Wednesday and to celebrate, his three-year-old daughter Everly baked him the sweetest birthday cake. Channing's wife Jenna Dewan Tatum posted a photo on Instagram of the very colourful creation, which had the words "I love you daddy, I made this cake for you, Evie" iced on the top.

