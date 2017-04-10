Caitlyn Jenner out after gender reassignment surgery

Airport cop is SUSPENDED over United scandal as new video shows the victim mumbling 'kill me' after he was body-slammed and dragged off overbooked flight to make room for airline STAFF White House says Trump wants staff battles kept 'behind closed doors' after flood of reports about infighting - as grinning Bannon appears at swearing-in for Justice Gorsuch Come clean on who is visiting the White House AND Mar-a-Lago, say open government watchdogs as they sue for access to visitor logs Turbocharged mystery: How did TWIN 1987 Buick Grand Nationals end up parked for decades in a dirty garage with barely a mile on the clock? Marvel removes 'secret, coded anti-Christian and anti-Jewish messages inserted into X-Men Gold comic by Muslim artist' after fans spot them Ohio woman, 23, is charged with raping a male taxi driver while her accomplice held him at knifepoint then robbed him of $32 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.