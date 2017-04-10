Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reportedly Welcome First Child
The 42-year-old Silver Linings Playbook actor and his girlfriend , 31-year-old supermodel Irina Shayk, welcomed their first child two weeks ago, a source tells People. No word yet on if their new bundle of joy is a boy or a girl! ET confirmed Shayk's pregnancy last November, after the Russian supermodel strutted her stuff on the Victoria's Secret runway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|Nemo
|4,533
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|12 hr
|truth
|2
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|12 hr
|truth
|9
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Mar 26
|melissamei
|20
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Relocation to Westlake Village, CA
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|2
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Mar 14
|Hillary Vomit
|35
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC