Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reportedly Welcome First Child

The 42-year-old Silver Linings Playbook actor and his girlfriend , 31-year-old supermodel Irina Shayk, welcomed their first child two weeks ago, a source tells People. No word yet on if their new bundle of joy is a boy or a girl! ET confirmed Shayk's pregnancy last November, after the Russian supermodel strutted her stuff on the Victoria's Secret runway.

