Artist Lauren Waller Unleashes Creative Perspective with New EP 'No Names Here'
Lauren Waller, a self-released singer/songwriter, pushes her creativity as she unleashes the true power of her undiluted unique perspective with an intriguing second EP "no names here" out now for purchase on all streaming services. The infectious indie-pop single "Secret Garden" off of the "no names here" EP has already garnered global airplay support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Mar 26
|melissamei
|20
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mar 26
|Lol
|4,531
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Relocation to Westlake Village, CA
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|2
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Mar 14
|Hillary Vomit
|35
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|synchronized_2_re...
|23
|Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartinet
|19
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC