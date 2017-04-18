Affordable beach towns across the US
U.S. News rounded up eight of America's most affordable beach destinations. These locales feature an array of inexpensive activities, accommodations and restaurants."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Trump
|4,538
|L.G.B.T. Asian-Americans share stories to educa... (Jul '16)
|Apr 17
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|11
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Seduciary
|16
|Cher re-lists her 13,126-square-foot Italian Re... (Aug '09)
|Apr 11
|truth
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Mar 26
|melissamei
|20
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Relocation to Westlake Village, CA
|Mar '17
|Well Well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC