Top 10 family destinations by Airbnb

Looking to shake up your family holiday in 2017? Get inspiration from Airbnb's new list of top trending family vacation destinations 2017, which has identified Osaka, Japan as an emerging hotspot this year. After looking at the destinations that experienced the biggest increases in guest arrivals at family-friendly listings by groups of more than three travelers, analysts at Airbnb compiled a top 10 list of hotspots for family vacations in 2017.

