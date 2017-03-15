The rise and fall of Lee Baca, L.A. C...

The rise and fall of Lee Baca, L.A. County's onetime 'Teflon Sheriff'

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca leaves federal court via a loading dock Monday. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca's conviction Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into abuses in county jails and lying to cover up the interference is a dramatic end to career marked by both early promise and running scandal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 12 hr Good Yankee 4,519
Relocation to Westlake Village, CA 15 hr Well Well 2
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) Tue Hillary Vomit 35
News Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14) Mar 6 synchronized_2_re... 23
News Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10) Feb 24 Phartinet 19
Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 19
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jan '17 Jessica Baxter 19
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,736 • Total comments across all topics: 279,579,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC