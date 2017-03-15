The rise and fall of Lee Baca, L.A. County's onetime 'Teflon Sheriff'
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca leaves federal court via a loading dock Monday. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca's conviction Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into abuses in county jails and lying to cover up the interference is a dramatic end to career marked by both early promise and running scandal.
