The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce forms the 'Dairy Association of Sri Lanka'
Mar 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka's premium business chamber, The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has formed a 'Dairy Association for Sri Lanka' to serve as the central forum for consensus building amongst different stakeholders within the dairy industry for upliftment of the Sri Lanka's dairy industry. Dairy sector is one of the important sectors of the national economy that has high potential for improving the livelihood and income levels of poorer segments in the society whilst fulfilling the nutritional requirements of the population.
