Tesla will launch its Model 3 later t...

Tesla will launch its Model 3 later this year - but I'm still crazy ...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

In 2010, right after the company had survived a near-death experience, I was offered the chance to sample what was then the carmaker's only vehicle: the original Roadster. It's hard to overestimate the importance of this car, which sold for over $100,000, turned in blistering acceleration, and could top 200 miles on a single charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14) 27 min True Christian wi... 18
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mar 1 actorvet 4,517
News Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10) Feb 24 Phartinet 19
Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb 3 Musikologist 19
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jan '17 Jessica Baxter 19
Abby Sunderland (Feb '13) Jan '17 Stupid Christian ... 22
News Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D... Jan '17 scientia potentia... 1
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC