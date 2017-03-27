Study predicts significant Southern California beach erosion

In this Sunday, March 26, 2017, photo, Royal Palms Beach in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles is protected by boulders placed there to forestall erosion. A new study predicts that with limited human intervention, 31 percent to 67 percent of Southern California beaches could completely erode back to coastal infrastructure or sea cliffs by the year 2100, with sea-level rises of 3.3 feet to 6.5 feet .

