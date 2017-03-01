State Senator Ben Allen Appointed to Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy

State Senator Ben Allen has been appointed to the governing board of the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, his office announced Tuesday. The Conservancy, established in 1980 by the state Legislature, helps preserve more than 72,000 acres of wilderness and parkland encompassed in the nation's largest urban park, itself a 150,000-acre swath of mountains and coastline in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

