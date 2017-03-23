Star bites: Cindy Crawford creates burger, Rande Gerber margarita at Umami at SLS for charity
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford host The Champion of Children Awards Gala on Friday, May 20, 2016, in Malibu, California. As part of SLS Las Vegas' Artist Series, fashion icon and supermodel Cindy Crawford and her nightclub king husband, Rande Gerber, have created a limited-edition burger-and-beverage combo at Umami Burger and Beer Garden: Cindy's Casa Burger and Rande's Spicy Margarita.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|9 hr
|Lol
|4,531
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Relocation to Westlake Village, CA
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|2
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Mar 14
|Hillary Vomit
|35
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|synchronized_2_re...
|23
|Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10)
|Feb 24
|Phartinet
|19
|Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|19
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC