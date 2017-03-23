Star bites: Cindy Crawford creates burger, Rande Gerber margarita at Umami at SLS for charity

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford host The Champion of Children Awards Gala on Friday, May 20, 2016, in Malibu, California. As part of SLS Las Vegas' Artist Series, fashion icon and supermodel Cindy Crawford and her nightclub king husband, Rande Gerber, have created a limited-edition burger-and-beverage combo at Umami Burger and Beer Garden: Cindy's Casa Burger and Rande's Spicy Margarita.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.