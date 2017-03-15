Staples Center architect seeks a buye...

Staples Center architect seeks a buyer for leafy post-and-beam in Calabasas

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Architect Dan Meis, who designed the Staples Center, is seeking $2.25 million for his tree-topped post-and-beam in unincorporated Calabasas. Architect Dan Meis, who designed the Staples Center, is seeking $2.25 million for his tree-topped post-and-beam in unincorporated Calabasas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malibu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 8 hr Good Yankee 4,519
Relocation to Westlake Village, CA 10 hr Well Well 2
News Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06) 23 hr Hillary Vomit 35
News Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14) Mar 6 synchronized_2_re... 23
News Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10) Feb 24 Phartinet 19
Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 19
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15) Jan '17 Jessica Baxter 19
See all Malibu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malibu Forum Now

Malibu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malibu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Malibu, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,575,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC