Spirits entrepreneur seeks $20 million for home in Malibu's Serra Retreat

Brent Hocking, founder of the DeLen tequila and Virginia Black whiskey brands, has his home in Malibu up for sale at $19.95 million. Sitting on 1.7 acres of grounds in guard-gated Serra Retreat, the property centers on a contemporary-style home designed by architect Doug Burdge.

