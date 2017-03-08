Spirits entrepreneur seeks $20 million for home in Malibu's Serra Retreat
Brent Hocking, founder of the DeLen tequila and Virginia Black whiskey brands, has his home in Malibu up for sale at $19.95 million. Sitting on 1.7 acres of grounds in guard-gated Serra Retreat, the property centers on a contemporary-style home designed by architect Doug Burdge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|synchronized_2_re...
|23
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mar 1
|actorvet
|4,517
|Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10)
|Feb 24
|Phartinet
|19
|Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Jessica Baxter
|19
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|Jan '17
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
|Darwin's Doubt: Giving a Case for Intelligent D...
|Jan '17
|scientia potentia...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC