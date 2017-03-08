Specialty retailer in name change, ne...

Specialty retailer in name change, new store banner and hospitality deal

Wednesday Mar 8

In a new phase of its turnaround, the company has changed its name to Boardriders, a name designed to reflect the company's portfolio of action sports brands - Quiksilver, ROXY, and DC Shoes - which are unified by the boardriding culture and heritage. In addition to the name change, the company will open its first Boardriders store in the Americas region in fall 2017, in Malibu, California.

