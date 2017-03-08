Specialty retailer in name change, new store banner and hospitality deal
In a new phase of its turnaround, the company has changed its name to Boardriders, a name designed to reflect the company's portfolio of action sports brands - Quiksilver, ROXY, and DC Shoes - which are unified by the boardriding culture and heritage. In addition to the name change, the company will open its first Boardriders store in the Americas region in fall 2017, in Malibu, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.
Add your comments below
Malibu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocation to Westlake Village, CA
|Fri
|Anglet
|1
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|synchronized_2_re...
|23
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mar 1
|actorvet
|4,517
|Tweeting while driving costs celeb plastic surg... (Aug '10)
|Feb 24
|Phartinet
|19
|Malibu Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Agoura Hills (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Jessica Baxter
|19
|Mel Gibson apologizes for drunk driving (Jul '06)
|Oct '16
|richardnames
|34
Find what you want!
Search Malibu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC