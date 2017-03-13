Showboating Mustang crashes after lea...

Showboating Mustang crashes after leaving Lambo dealership

Tuesday Mar 14

The driver of a Mustang with Texas plates asked a friend to record him drifting as he left a Lamborghini dealership, according to the description accompanying a video of the maneuver. As the friend recording the action followed in his car, the Mustang drifted left, then right, then left again - right through the fence at the Lamborghini dealership The driver was not hurt, and the Mustang not too badly damaged.

Malibu, CA

